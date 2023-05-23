Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Gene Liu sold 147 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $20,950.44.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Gene Liu sold 362 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46.

Shares of TEAM opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

