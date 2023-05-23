Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 7,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $23,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,373,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,158. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00.
  • On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

