Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $48,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

APD stock opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

