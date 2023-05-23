Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 13,478 RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

