Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

