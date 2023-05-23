Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,971 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $133,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Adobe Trading Up 0.2 %
ADBE stock opened at $372.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.98. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.