Aviva PLC Invests $133,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
MasterBrand Stock Performance
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterBrand (MBC)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.