Aviva PLC Invests $133,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MBC opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

