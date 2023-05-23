Aviva PLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.