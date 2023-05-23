Aviva PLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,864,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,256,000 after purchasing an additional 281,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.