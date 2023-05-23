Aviva PLC Sells 246 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ZG stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,511 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

