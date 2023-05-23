Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Axos Financial worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

