Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Balchem by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Stories

