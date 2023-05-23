Belmont Capital LLC Purchases 12,773 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,830.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,599 shares of company stock worth $2,781,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

