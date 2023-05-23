Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,786,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.