Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

