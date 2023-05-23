Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.