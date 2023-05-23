Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $75,661,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chemed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,350,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $540.07 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $570.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.43 and a 200-day moving average of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

