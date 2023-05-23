Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,590,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,088,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $5,881,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exponent by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $290,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

