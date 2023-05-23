Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,087 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

FLDR stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

