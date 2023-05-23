Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

