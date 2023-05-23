Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBND. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 999,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBND stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $25.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Broad Market index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds. The market-value-weighted index includes a broad array of domestic fixed income securities. PBND was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

