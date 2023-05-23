Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

TWLO stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

