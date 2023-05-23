Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.