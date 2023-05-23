Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFO opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.