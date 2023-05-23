Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,288 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

