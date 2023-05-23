Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 534 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.79.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

