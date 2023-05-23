Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 947 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

