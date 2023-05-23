Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.