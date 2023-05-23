Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $124.37 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.