Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,934,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

