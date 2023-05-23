Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 105,595 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

