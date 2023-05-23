Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -265.17 and a beta of 1.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

