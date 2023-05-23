Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.