Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $6.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

In related news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

