Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

