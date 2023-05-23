Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

