Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

