Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,404,000 after purchasing an additional 858,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,233 shares of company stock valued at $12,319,658 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

