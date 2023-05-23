Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EQAL stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $603.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

