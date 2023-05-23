Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 179,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 151,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 138,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

