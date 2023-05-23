Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in Saia by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 131.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.