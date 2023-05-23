Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $497.21.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

About HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

