Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 183 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 37,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.1 %

DPZ opened at $308.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.28.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

