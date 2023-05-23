Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,342 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,504,620,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

