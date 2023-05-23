Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,748,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.