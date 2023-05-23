Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

