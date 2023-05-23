Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fair Isaac by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $776.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $371.52 and a 12-month high of $794.02.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

