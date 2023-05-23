Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $581,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.47%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

