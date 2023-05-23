Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

Get ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF alerts:

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ENTR stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Company Profile

The ERShares Entrepreneur ETF (ENTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to invest in US-listed entrepreneurial firms. The fund adviser uses a proprietary machine learning model to evaluate securities. ENTR was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by ERShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.