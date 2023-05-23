Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $143.21 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

