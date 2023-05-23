Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WDS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

